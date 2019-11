Market Is Open and Romanian Entrepreneurs Can Take Their Products Abroad



Romanian brands leave their mark on the area they come from and thus keep standing on a competitive market; authenticity is what brand creators should bet on at a time when young people are looking for ‘Made in Romania’ products. Market Is Open and Romanian Entrepreneurs Can Take Their Products Abroad.Romanian brands leave their mark on the area they come from and thus keep standing on a competitive market; authenticity is what brand creators should bet on at a time when young people are looking for ‘Made in Romania’ products. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]