Octavian Radu and Vicentiu Zorzolan Sell Majority Stake in NextDocs for EUR3.5M



Greek-held Informlykos, with a history of more than 100 years and about 20 years of presence in Romania, has acquired 65% in document archival and disposal company NextDocs. Octavian Radu and Vicentiu Zorzolan Sell Majority Stake in NextDocs for EUR3.5M.Greek-held Informlykos, with a history of more than 100 years and about 20 years of presence in Romania, has acquired 65% in document archival and disposal company NextDocs. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]