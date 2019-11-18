November 18, 2019
21 Years of Business in 21 Indicators
Nov 18, 2019
21 Years of Business in 21 Indicators.
In the 21 years since the launch of ZF on November 16, 1998, the Romanian economy has fundamentally changed.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
Rivals in Romanian presidential elections hold "debates" each on their own, discuss everything from Chinese influence to circle area calculator
The two candidates in the final round of Romania's presidential elections each held a "debate" on their own on Tuesday evening, not facing each other but only journalists to discuss everything to the influence of Chinese companies to how to compute the area of a circle - and, in this latter (...)
Candy Crush Game Developer Shuts Down Bucharest Office
King Software, the developer of the famous Candy Crush game, has closed its Bucharest office, with only the reception desk still operational at the Opera Center location.
#2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila says her top priority if she becomes President would be a referendum on immunity
PSD's (Social Democratic Party) presidential candidate Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday that among her priorities if she is elected President of Romania will be having a referendum on immunity, joining Schengen, obtaining the visa waiver for the United States of America, and that the (...)
#2019PresidentialElection/ President Iohannis about European army: Creating parallelism with NATO won't help anyone
European defence must be improved, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday, but a parallelism between such structure and NATO "won't help anyone." During the debate with journalists and representatives of the civil society taking place at the Auditorium of the Central (...)
#2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis: Demarches on moving embassy of Israel - dilettantism; memorandum - study documentation
The National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate in the presidential elections, President Klaus Iohannis, labeled on Tuesday the demarches on moving the embassy of Israel as "dilettantism" and argued that the memorandum which was talked about was in fact "a study-type (...)
#2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila: I still believe we should move our embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
PSD's (Social Democratic Party) presidential candidate Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday that she still thinks moving the Romanian Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would be the right thing to do, but she would ask for the opinion of the relevant institutions before making this (...)
#2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis: I have managed to cancel 70pct of the measures that would have compromised Justice Laws
President Klaus Iohannis has stated on Tuesday that through the re-examination requests of the Justice Laws or by sending them to the Constitutional Court, he managed to cancel 70 percent of the measures which would have compromised them. " (...) I sent back to Parliament the Justice Laws, (...)
Romaniapress.com : all romanian news.
Copyright © DIRECTWAY |
|