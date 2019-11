Illegal transport of pangolin scales worth EUR1.5 million discovered



Custom authorities in Kinshasa, Congo were notified this weekend about a case of pangolin scales trafficking, RFI has reported, quoted by Romanian news agency Agerpres. The scales were worth about EUR 1.5 million and were due to reach Romania via Istanbul. Illegal transport of pangolin scales worth EUR1.5 million discovered.Custom authorities in Kinshasa, Congo were notified this weekend about a case of pangolin scales trafficking, RFI has reported, quoted by Romanian news agency Agerpres. The scales were worth about EUR 1.5 million and were due to reach Romania via Istanbul. [Read the article in HotNews]