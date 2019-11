Artego Targu-Jiu Profit Grows 38% in Jan-Sept, to RON7.6M



Romanian conveyor belt maker Artego Targu-Jiu (ARTE.RO) said Monday its net profit grew 38% on the year in the first nine months of 2019, to RON7.6 million, while its turnover grew 6.8%, to RON122.8 million.