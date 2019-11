Patria Bank Posts RON5.8M Profit in Jan-Sept



Lender Patria Bank (PBK.RO), owned by Emerging Europe Accession Fund (EEAF), posted a net profit of RON5.8 million in the first nine months of 2019, compared with a loss of RON19.8 million in the same period in 2018. Patria Bank Posts RON5.8M Profit in Jan-Sept.Lender Patria Bank (PBK.RO), owned by Emerging Europe Accession Fund (EEAF), posted a net profit of RON5.8 million in the first nine months of 2019, compared with a loss of RON19.8 million in the same period in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]