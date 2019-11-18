PM Orban about car-injured bear’s case in Harghita: Authorities have greatly delayed making decision



Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said Monday that, in the case of the bear injured in a road accident in Harghita County, the authorities have greatly delayed the decision-making process. "According to the normative acts, the veterinarian should have evaluated the situation. The prefect should have convened the Emergency Situations Committee and the decision should have been made according to the condition of the bear to either treat it, especially that I understand that in Harghita County there are two centers where interventions could have been conducted, either to end its suffering. They greatly delayed making these decisions. I understood that the veterinarian did not have any tranquilizers when he went to the site. Of course, I got in touch with the Interior Minister and with the Minister of the Environment. The request for the approval of the decision was received at the Ministry of the Environment at 11:05 hrs, and as of 12:00 hrs the decision was made to end the bear's suffering. As regards the Interior Ministry, I have asked the minister to analyze the prefect's handing of this case," the head of the Government specified. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban is conducting checks on Monday on the stage of the works started on investment objectives in view of Bucharest's hosting some of the EURO 2020 matches. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi)