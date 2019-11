ING Bank Relocates 2,000 Employees To New HQ Within Expo Business Park



Some 2,000 employees of ING Bank have moved to the bank's new central headquarters, within Expo Business Park, covering a surface area of 18,000 square meters. This is the bank's fourth headquarters ever. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]