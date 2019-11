Antitrust Body: Romania Had Seventh Largest Gasoline Price Increase In The EU In Jan-Sept



The average price of one liter of gasoline in the European Union grew 2.8% in January-September 2019, while in Romania, the price grew 6.1%, being the seventh largest increase among EU Member States, Romania's Competition Council said in a (...)