The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) has completed on Monday the delivery to the diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania abroad of the materials necessary for voting abroad in the second round of the presidential election. According to a MAE statement, for the second round of the presidential election at 835 polling stations set up for Romanian voters abroad the ministry sent 4,608,175 ballot papers and 2,866,260 stickers reading "VOTAT" (VOTED). The necessary ballot papers and other materials for the second round were reported by the diplomatic and consular missions at the request of the MAE Central command. Compared with the first round of the presidential election, the number of ballot papers requested by the missions is higher by 107,068, the source mentioned. MAE also sent other materials necessary for voting: forms of additional electoral lists, minutes to record the vote results, forms of minutes to be filed under specific circumstances during the voting process. MAE brings to mind that the voting for the second round of the presidential election at the 835 stations set up abroad takes place over three days: Friday, November 22, between 12:00hrs and 21:00hrs, as well as on Saturday, November 23, and on Sunday, November 24, between 07:00hrs and 21:00pm, local times. The list of polling stations abroad and their interactive map can be found on the MAE website: http://www.mae.ro/node/49479. It recommends the Romanian citizens abroad during the second round of the presidential election to spread out voting during all the three days (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) in order to avoid long lines on the last day.