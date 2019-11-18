PM Orban: We’ll complete impact study and propose increase of minimum wage this week



Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Monday that the impact study regarding the increase in the minimum wage will be completed this week. "We find that the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] has completely lost the use of reason, the PSD has become a source of systematically spread lies, which have nothing to do with reality. The only thing left at their disposal in their desperate attempt to win some votes is slander, lie, manipulation, disinformation, which are used at large scale. (...) I'm telling our grandparents and parents that the PNL aims to increase pensions, that nobody will touch their pensions. (..) We want an increase in pensions based on economic development, on stable and sustainable pillars, such as investments, increase in productivity, economy boost, salary increase," Orban argued after the PNL's Executive Bureau meeting. He also added that employees should not "fear" that their wage would decrease. "No employee should fear that their wage is at risk of decreasing, on the contrary, this week, we will complete the analysis and impact study, and we will propose the increase of minimum wage with an amount which is to be established based on some objective indicators - productivity index, economic increase, inflation rate, so that this increase of minimum wage have beneficial effects over economy and truly lead not only to an increase of employees' incomes, but to a stability of companies and the creation of some incentives for economic development," the PM explained. According to PM Orban, PNL Government's main goal is the construction of new hospitals, especially of those three regional hospitals for which there is no funding from the budget. "Those who haven't been able to build hospitals, although they had included in the governing programme the construction of eight regional hospitals, and I am referring here to the PSD, launched fat lies in the public space about the closing of hospitals. It is not stipulated in the governing programme of the PNL and we have no intention of closing any hospital," Ludovic Orban stated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

