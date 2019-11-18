Presidential elections: Incumbent Iohannis readies for "US-style" debate, but without challenger
Nov 18, 2019
Presidential elections: Incumbent Iohannis readies for "US-style" debate, but without challenger.
Preparations were ongoing on Monday for what appears to be the most important electoral event prior to presidential elections due to take place this weekend: a debate that incumbent President and top contender Klaus Iohannis will hold on Tuesday with political experts and journalists, but in the absence of his challenger, Social Democratic leader Viorica Dancila.
[Read the article in HotNews]