BT: Romania Construction Sector Seen Up 20.3% In 2019; But Growth Rate May Slow To 6% In 2020



Romania's construction sector is expected to grow on average 20.3% in 2019, but its growth rate may slow to 6% in 2020, followed by an annual growth rate of 5.7% in 2021, Andrei Radulescu, macroeconomic analysis director with Banca Transilvania (BT), said (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]