SIF Oltenia Approves Share Buyback Program To Reduce Share Capital



Shareholders of Romanian regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) on Monday approved a program for the repurchase of 38 million own shares, with a face value of RON0.1 per share, representing 6.6% of the current share capital.