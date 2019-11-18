 
Romaniapress.com

November 18, 2019

#2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis: Dragnea-Dancila toxic regime is splattering even now, in campaign, venom, lies, fake news
Nov 18, 2019

#2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis: Dragnea-Dancila toxic regime is splattering even now, in campaign, venom, lies, fake news.
President Klaus Iohannis has stated in Ploiesti on Monday that he doesn’t want to participate in a debate with Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate Viorica Dancila, because she represents the Dragnea-Dancila "toxic regime," which is splattering, even now, in the campaign, venom, lies and fake news." When asked by journalists who gives legitimacy to a candidate, Iohannis responded: "Only the people can give legitimacy to a candidate, through vote." Then, he explained that he maintains his statement according to which he doesn’t want to participate in a debate with Viorica Dancila because, from his point of view, this way, he would give her legitimacy. "From my point of view, yes. From my point of view as well, I do not wish to participate in a debate with the contestant, Mrs. Dancila, because Mrs. Dancila, unfortunately, represents that Dragnea-Dancila toxic regime that governed against Romanians, which is splattering, even now, in the electoral campaign, only venom, lies and fake news. Unfortunately, you’ve seen that it has come even to the area of xenophobic accusations, absolutely intolerable. And I do not believe that I have to get into a debate with the candidate who represents this toxic regime that grossly governed against Romanians," Klaus Iohannis stated. Regarding the second round of elections, Iohannis has stated he is optimistic. "I am pretty optimistic and I believe Romanians will turn out to vote, they have proven that they are aware of the importance of these elections and I am counting on every Romanian to turn out to vote on Sunday," the National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate stated. President Klaus Iohannis has attended in Ploiesti, at the Olimpia Sports Hall, on Monday, a meeting with members and followers of the PNL. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cornelia Dumitru, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Rivals in Romanian presidential elections hold "debates" each on their own, discuss everything from Chinese influence to circle area calculator The two candidates in the final round of Romania's presidential elections each held a "debate" on their own on Tuesday evening, not facing each other but only journalists to discuss everything to the influence of Chinese companies to how to compute the area of a circle - and, in this latter (...)

Candy Crush Game Developer Shuts Down Bucharest Office King Software, the developer of the famous Candy Crush game, has closed its Bucharest office, with only the reception desk still operational at the Opera Center location.

#2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila says her top priority if she becomes President would be a referendum on immunity PSD&#39;s (Social Democratic Party) presidential candidate Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday that among her priorities if she is elected President of Romania will be having a referendum on immunity, joining Schengen, obtaining the visa waiver for the United States of America, and that the (...)

#2019PresidentialElection/ President Iohannis about European army: Creating parallelism with NATO won't help anyone European defence must be improved, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday, but a parallelism between such structure and NATO "won&#39;t help anyone." During the debate with journalists and representatives of the civil society taking place at the Auditorium of the Central (...)

#2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis: Demarches on moving embassy of Israel - dilettantism; memorandum - study documentation The National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate in the presidential elections, President Klaus Iohannis, labeled on Tuesday the demarches on moving the embassy of Israel as "dilettantism" and argued that the memorandum which was talked about was in fact "a study-type (...)

#2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila: I still believe we should move our embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem PSD&#39;s (Social Democratic Party) presidential candidate Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday that she still thinks moving the Romanian Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would be the right thing to do, but she would ask for the opinion of the relevant institutions before making this (...)

#2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis: I have managed to cancel 70pct of the measures that would have compromised Justice Laws President Klaus Iohannis has stated on Tuesday that through the re-examination requests of the Justice Laws or by sending them to the Constitutional Court, he managed to cancel 70 percent of the measures which would have compromised them. " (...) I sent back to Parliament the Justice Laws, (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |