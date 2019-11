Lifting Equipment Maker Elmas Brasov Gets 20% Of Revenue from Exports



Material handling specialist Elmas, based in Brasov, will see exports account for 20% of its estimated 153 million lei (EUR32 million) revenue in 2019, says general manager and main shareholder Marton Geza.