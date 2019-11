M60 Cafe Founders Reopen Kane Restaurant in Bucharest After EUR0.5M Investment



Founders of the M60 coffee shop announced Tuesday the reopening of the Kane restaurant in Bucharest, located in a historical building, following an investment of over EUR0.5 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]