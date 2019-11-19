Official statistics: 55,000 job vacancies in Q3, of which almost one quarter in the manufacturing industry



Job vacancies in Q3 2019 stood at 55,000, in line with the figure registered in the previous quarter, with the manufacturing industry accounting for almost a quarter of the total (specifically 13,600), according to data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The public sector accounted for over 26 percent of the total number of job vacancies, as follows: 6,500 in health and social assistance, 6,100 in public administration and 2,000 in education. The fewest jobs available were in real estate transactions and the extractive industry (100 vacancies each). The job vacancy rate in Q3 was 1.11 pct, the same as in the previous quarter. Compared to the year-ago period, the vacancy rate was 0.19 pct down and the number of vacancies was by 8,700 less. Relatively high job vacancy rates were in public administration (2.22 pct) and show, cultural and leisure activities (1.95 pct), while the highest rate was in other service activities (2.30 pct). At the opposite end, the extractive industry had the lowest vacancy rate (0.31 pct). "Compared with the previous quarter, the most significant decreases in both the vacancy rate and the number of job vacancies were in the HoReCa sector (-0.49 percentage points, 1.0 thousand vacancies less), followed by public administration (-0.26 percentage points, 0.8 thousand vacancies less). Conversely, vacancy rates increased most significantly in the water supply, sanitation, waste management, decontamination sector (+0.57 percentage points), and real estate transactions (+0.40 percentage points)," the INS release said. The sectors to see the most important increase in the number of vacancies were education (+700), and water supply, sanitation, waste management, decontamination (+500). In Q3 2019, the highest demand for paid workforce by employers both in terms of vacancy rate and the number of available jobs was for experts in various fields of activity - major group 2 professionals (1.32 pct, or 14,200 vacancies). The lowest values for the two indicators were for skilled workers in agriculture, forestry and fishing - major group 6 professionals (0.55 pct, and 100 vacancies). AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

