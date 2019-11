Hidroelectrica Net Profit Drops 22% in Jan-Sept, to RON1.3B



Romanian state-owned hydropower producer Hidroelectrica posted a turnover of RON3.3 billion in the first nine months of 2019, up 2% on the year, and its net profit dropped 22%, to RON1.3 billion. Hidroelectrica Net Profit Drops 22% in Jan-Sept, to RON1.3B.Romanian state-owned hydropower producer Hidroelectrica posted a turnover of RON3.3 billion in the first nine months of 2019, up 2% on the year, and its net profit dropped 22%, to RON1.3 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]