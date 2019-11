Romanian Suppliers Export EUR28M Worth of Products to Lidl Stores in Europe in 2018



German retailer Lidl facilitated exports of over EUR28 million from Romanian suppliers to its stores in Europe in 2018, 40% higher than in 2017. Romanian Suppliers Export EUR28M Worth of Products to Lidl Stores in Europe in 2018.German retailer Lidl facilitated exports of over EUR28 million from Romanian suppliers to its stores in Europe in 2018, 40% higher than in 2017. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]