Colliers: Hard Brexit Could Impact Romanian Industrial Market



A hard Brexit could have significant side effects via Romania's trading partners, who do significant business with the UK, which is the fifth or sixth largest export destination for Romania and its main partners, according to (...) Colliers: Hard Brexit Could Impact Romanian Industrial Market.A hard Brexit could have significant side effects via Romania's trading partners, who do significant business with the UK, which is the fifth or sixth largest export destination for Romania and its main partners, according to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]