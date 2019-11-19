DefMin Ciuca: We have guarantees that next year Defence will receive 2 per cent of GDP



Minister of National Defence Nicolae Ciuca stated on Tuesday that, during the preliminary talks he had with the Government, he received "all guarantees" that the Ministry of National Defence will continue to receive a budget representing 2 per cent of GDP. "During the talks that we had with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance we received all guarantees that next year we will have 2 per cent of the GDP earmarked for Defence. No later than last week, together with the Minister of Economy, we looked into every Romanian Army endowment plan, to make a similar plan in the medium and long run for the Romanian defence, considering our needs in the defence industry," said Ciuca. He participated, alongside the US Ambassador to Romania, Hans Klemm, in a visit to Deveselu meant to inform the Ambassadors from NATO states accredited to Bucharest about what happens there. "At the end of last week the last tranche of the money was unblocked and we are going to use this money to pay in advance for the Patriot systems. We do this because the money earmarked for corvettes and coastal battery has not been spent yet and we thought that we can use it this way, so that we can release the pressure on next year’s budget a little bit, depending on how the pending court trials related to the corvettes end and on the resumption of the process for the coast missiles," said the Minister. He also specified he discussed with the Defence Staff Chief about the endowment priorities. "I asked him to review the Defence Staff endowment priorities, depending on which we will decide what we should do, for the 2020 budget is now being restructured. There are no significant changes, but we should still prioritize," Ciuca pointed out. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) DefMin Ciuca: We have guarantees that next year Defence will receive 2 per cent of GDP.Minister of National Defence Nicolae Ciuca stated on Tuesday that, during the preliminary talks he had with the Government, he received "all guarantees" that the Ministry of National Defence will continue to receive a budget representing 2 per cent of GDP. "During the talks that we had with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance we received all guarantees that next year we will have 2 per cent of the GDP earmarked for Defence. No later than last week, together with the Minister of Economy, we looked into every Romanian Army endowment plan, to make a similar plan in the medium and long run for the Romanian defence, considering our needs in the defence industry," said Ciuca. He participated, alongside the US Ambassador to Romania, Hans Klemm, in a visit to Deveselu meant to inform the Ambassadors from NATO states accredited to Bucharest about what happens there. "At the end of last week the last tranche of the money was unblocked and we are going to use this money to pay in advance for the Patriot systems. We do this because the money earmarked for corvettes and coastal battery has not been spent yet and we thought that we can use it this way, so that we can release the pressure on next year’s budget a little bit, depending on how the pending court trials related to the corvettes end and on the resumption of the process for the coast missiles," said the Minister. He also specified he discussed with the Defence Staff Chief about the endowment priorities. "I asked him to review the Defence Staff endowment priorities, depending on which we will decide what we should do, for the 2020 budget is now being restructured. There are no significant changes, but we should still prioritize," Ciuca pointed out. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ForMin Aurescu tells French counterpart Romania not thinking NATO in crisis Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu held a bilateral meeting with the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian at the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels on Wednesday. The two officials discussed the impact of French President Macron's recent (...)



Leader of Romania's third biggest parliamentary party Dan Barna stays despite election defeat Dan Barna, the leader of Save Romania Union (USR), the third biggest party in the Parliament, was re-elected as head of the political group despite a serious defeat in the first round of presidential elections.



EC urges Romanian Government to act and limit public spending in electoral year 2020 The European Commission asks Romania's Liberal (PNL) government on Wednesday to adopt measures in order to limit public spending in 2020, a year which will see both local and general elections.



US diplomat forced off stage by Turkish consul in Romanian city of Constanta The deputy of the US Ambassador to Romania, Abigail Rupp, was taken off stage by the Turkish consul to the SE Romanian city of Constanta as she was preparing to hold a speech on religious freedom at an event of the local Muslim community. The Embassy said the incident was (...)



ForMin Aurescu, SecState Pompeo discuss forward Black Sea NATO presence Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Wednesday met US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on the sidelines of a meeting in Brussels of NATO chief diplomats. The two senior officials reviewed the agenda of the NATO ministerial meeting and highlighted the importance of advancing (...)



PM Orban: I believe more responsibility assumption is needed at institutional, individual level in matters related to children's rights Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has conveyed on Wednesday a message on the occasion of the World Children's Day, in which he argued that "it's absolutely necessary" to have more responsibility assumption at institutional and individual level in matters related to (...)



41.5% Stake in Carbochim Sells on Bucharest Stock Exchange for RON30M A 41.5% stake in Romanian abrasives maker Carbochim Cluj-Napoca (CBC.RO) exchanged hands on the Bucharest stock market Wednesday for RON30.9 million.

