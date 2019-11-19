Presidential candidate Viorica Dancila invites mass-media to an "open dialogue" at 6.00 pm



Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate to presidency Viorica Dancila has invited mass-media representatives to an "open dialogue" on Tuesday, 6.00 pm, with the event to take place at the Palace of Parliament, the Spiru Haret Hall, according to a release of the party's press office. Access will be free to all mass-media representatives designated by the institutions they represent. The journalists will be allowed into the premises through the S2 entry, starting 4.00 pm, based on their press pass and ID card, specifies the PSD. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Rodica State)