Presidential candidate Dancila: I see fear of authentic dialogue, uncomfortable truths for Klaus Iohannis
Nov 19, 2019
Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate in the presidential election Viorica Dancila has stated on Tuesday that President Klaus Iohannis fears "authentic dialogue," as he could not explain the five years while he has been Romania’s President, mentioning that she will present a report on her activity as prime minister.
"If we have, if we have had until now a president who divided Romanians, today we see a president who believes only one part of the media deserves to participate in a debate and another part doesn’t. Regardless if the media appreciates you or it is hostile, I believe one must have a correct approach towards the media. I kept hoping we would have a confrontation, a confrontation showing our responsibility, showing respect for Romanians. It seems that Klaus Iohannis refuses this confrontation, as he wants only a debate with those he agrees and in front of those he accepts, thus defying the Romanians who voted for him as well as those who didn’t vote for him because the president must be the president of all Romanians," Dancila told a press conference organised at Parliament.
She mentioned she heard a lot of "affronts and lies" from Klaus Iohannis.
"I see fear of authentic dialogue, I see fear of questions, I see fear of uncomfortable truths for Klaus Iohannis. I faced many affronts from Klaus Iohannis, I heard many lies against me from Klaus Iohannis. I believe a confrontation would have showed in fact how each of us is, how we are prepared for the presidential office, but particularly what we have done in the office we held in the Romanian state - Klaus Iohannis in the five years he has been Romania’s president and myself in the one year and nine months while I was Romania’s prime minister," Dancila also said.
The PSD Chairwoman added she would present a report on her activity as prime minister.
"Although I see he doesn’t want this confrontation, I see a coward and arrogant man, a man who cannot explain the five years while he has been Romania’s president. I do my duty as a candidate and I will come with a comparative report, an assessment of my activity as prime minister in one year and nine months and I believe each of us can also relate to the five years of activity of Klaus Iohannis," Dancila added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)
