Alpha Bank Posts EUR10.7M Pre-Tax Profit In Romania In Jan-Sept 2019



Alpha Bank, ranked among the top ten largest banks by assets on the Romanian market, on Tuesday said it registered a pre-tax profit of EUR10.7 million in Romania, in January-September 2019, lower than in the year-earlier period, despite an increase in operating income and lending, as per data (...) Alpha Bank Posts EUR10.7M Pre-Tax Profit In Romania In Jan-Sept 2019.Alpha Bank, ranked among the top ten largest banks by assets on the Romanian market, on Tuesday said it registered a pre-tax profit of EUR10.7 million in Romania, in January-September 2019, lower than in the year-earlier period, despite an increase in operating income and lending, as per data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]