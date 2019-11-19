#2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis: Demarches on moving embassy of Israel - dilettantism; memorandum - study documentation



The National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate in the presidential elections, President Klaus Iohannis, labeled on Tuesday the demarches on moving the embassy of Israel as "dilettantism" and argued that the memorandum which was talked about was in fact "a study-type documentation." "An obscure center no, but an obscure thinking yes. It is the typical PSD [Social Democratic Party] thinking. The Dragnea-Dancila regime woke up, mainly Dragnea and Dancila woke up in the attempt to focus on foreign policy, but they had no business there. The Chamber Speaker has no prerogatives in foreign policy, apart from parliamentary diplomacy, therefore he had no place in the discussion about the embassy, and Romania's Prime Minister hasn't these prerogatives of deciding on moving an embassy, according to the Constitution, this is done by the president. I have voiced my point of view very clearly: together with all partners we believe that these things cannot be done now because the conditions aren't met, the conditions that were asked back then when embassies were moved from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv, which weren't in Tel Aviv. Consequently, I can label these demarches as political dilettantism in foreign affairs which has brought a lot of damage to us, and that much discussed, secret, memorandum, sophisticated approaches were used in public communication to leave the impression of a certain legitimacy. In fact, at the Foreign Ministry a documentation of a study type was drawn up which was sent to the Presidential Administration as well, after a long time, when in fact all the discussions were over, including the unfortunate statements in New York, which memorandum was proposing to proceed according to the law, (...) namely the president decides and has decided that it stays as established," Iohannis said at the debate organised in the Aula of the Central University Library. Nine journalists, analysts and politologists are addressing the head of state questions. Presidential and state advisors, PNL Chairman and PM Ludovic Orban, Deputy PM Raluca Turcan, campaign staff members of the PNL candidate, Liberals, students are attending the event. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)

