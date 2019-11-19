#2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila: I still believe we should move our embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem



PSD's (Social Democratic Party) presidential candidate Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday that she still thinks moving the Romanian Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would be the right thing to do, but she would ask for the opinion of the relevant institutions before making this decision, if she became President. "I said that I agreed with moving our embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, according to the in force legislation and in agreement with the other political forces. However, I would make an analysis first and ask for the opinion of all relevant institutions, but my opinion is that - and I reiterate now what I said a while ago - our strategic partner, which ensures our security, the USA, moved its embassy, I believe that we too can have the same initiative and move our embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. I believe that each state has this option of establishing its own Capital City," said Dancila, when asked if, as a President, she would sign a memorandum on the movement of the Romanian Embassy to Jerusalem. She added that she will ask again for the opinion of the relevant institutions about this topic. "I had a memorandum by which I asked for the opinion of the ministries, of all institutions. But that was some time ago, so it would be normal to see what is the situation at the respective time, which is why I guarantee that I won't break any legal provisions and I will observe the law regarding this measure too, but I will have the same approach," said Dancila. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

