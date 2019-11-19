#2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis: I have managed to cancel 70pct of the measures that would have compromised Justice Laws



President Klaus Iohannis has stated on Tuesday that through the re-examination requests of the Justice Laws or by sending them to the Constitutional Court, he managed to cancel 70 percent of the measures which would have compromised them. " (...) I sent back to Parliament the Justice Laws, I sent the Justice Laws to the Constitutional Court, I requested an opinion from the Venice Commission and I asked, over the past days, the colleagues in the specialist department to make an assessment. I have managed to cancel 70 percent of the measures introduced which would have compromised the Justice Laws, therefore, 70 percent of the measures introduced by the PSD in the Justice Laws. Of course, they aren't perfect," the President stated within the debate organised at the Central University Library. Iohannis voiced his belief that the Justice Laws would be corrected further on, following the parliamentary elections. The head of state explained that he postponed the referendum on Justice until he believed that it would produce maximum effects, which he believes it did.