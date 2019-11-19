 
Romaniapress.com

November 19, 2019

#2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis: I have managed to cancel 70pct of the measures that would have compromised Justice Laws
Nov 19, 2019

#2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis: I have managed to cancel 70pct of the measures that would have compromised Justice Laws.
President Klaus Iohannis has stated on Tuesday that through the re-examination requests of the Justice Laws or by sending them to the Constitutional Court, he managed to cancel 70 percent of the measures which would have compromised them. " (...) I sent back to Parliament the Justice Laws, I sent the Justice Laws to the Constitutional Court, I requested an opinion from the Venice Commission and I asked, over the past days, the colleagues in the specialist department to make an assessment. I have managed to cancel 70 percent of the measures introduced which would have compromised the Justice Laws, therefore, 70 percent of the measures introduced by the PSD in the Justice Laws. Of course, they aren’t perfect," the President stated within the debate organised at the Central University Library. Iohannis voiced his belief that the Justice Laws would be corrected further on, following the parliamentary elections. The head of state explained that he postponed the referendum on Justice until he believed that it would produce maximum effects, which he believes it did. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ForMin Aurescu tells French counterpart Romania not thinking NATO in crisis Romania&#39;s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu held a bilateral meeting with the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian at the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels on Wednesday. The two officials discussed the impact of French President Macron&#39;s recent (...)

Leader of Romania&#39;s third biggest parliamentary party Dan Barna stays despite election defeat Dan Barna, the leader of Save Romania Union (USR), the third biggest party in the Parliament, was re-elected as head of the political group despite a serious defeat in the first round of presidential elections.

EC urges Romanian Government to act and limit public spending in electoral year 2020 The European Commission asks Romania&#39;s Liberal (PNL) government on Wednesday to adopt measures in order to limit public spending in 2020, a year which will see both local and general elections.

US diplomat forced off stage by Turkish consul in Romanian city of Constanta The deputy of the US Ambassador to Romania, Abigail Rupp, was taken off stage by the Turkish consul to the SE Romanian city of Constanta as she was preparing to hold a speech on religious freedom at an event of the local Muslim community. The Embassy said the incident was (...)

ForMin Aurescu, SecState Pompeo discuss forward Black Sea NATO presence Romania&#39;s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Wednesday met US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on the sidelines of a meeting in Brussels of NATO chief diplomats. The two senior officials reviewed the agenda of the NATO ministerial meeting and highlighted the importance of advancing (...)

PM Orban: I believe more responsibility assumption is needed at institutional, individual level in matters related to children's rights Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has conveyed on Wednesday a message on the occasion of the World Children&#39;s Day, in which he argued that "it&#39;s absolutely necessary" to have more responsibility assumption at institutional and individual level in matters related to (...)

41.5% Stake in Carbochim Sells on Bucharest Stock Exchange for RON30M A 41.5% stake in Romanian abrasives maker Carbochim Cluj-Napoca (CBC.RO) exchanged hands on the Bucharest stock market Wednesday for RON30.9 million.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |