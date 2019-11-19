#2019PresidentialElection/ Viorica Dancila: I have never taken justice by assault



Democratic Party’s (PSD) presidential candidate Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday that she never took justice by assault, but she in fact "corrected" things, when the Justice Ministers tried to intervene in the justice system. "I won’t take responsibility for this. Because you have never seen Prime Minister Dancila taking justice by assault. I have never taken justice by assault. You should address this question to President Iohannis. I never intervened in the justice system. I even corrected things when the Minister of Justice tried to intervene in the justice system. For what I believe is politics and justice should remain separated. Justice must be done by specialists, by magistrates. As long as we don’t understand this, we cannot speak of justice independence. The President too, he shouldn’t intervene in the justice system, for he must be a model when it comes to his relation with the justice system," said Dancila, when asked if she took responsibility for "PSD’s assault of justice." About her standpoint in relation to the modifications brought to the Criminal Code, Dancila said PSD is a democratic party and there is no "dictatorship" inside the PSD, meaning that the decisions are made by the statutory forum. "You shouldn’t ask me about what happened in Parliament. I am not a member of Parliament," she said. Regarding the fact that she endorsed Ordinance 13 of 2017, Dancila said that, as far as she knew, there were no legal issues related to that Ordinance. "I don’t think that an Ordinance like that would be timely now. We had a referendum saying the Government can no longer issue emergency ordinances in the justice field," added Dancila. In respect to the approaches she made as a MEP regarding ordinance 13, Dancila said she had to explain what was the situation in the country. "I was not the PM back then, I was a MEP. I had to explain what happened, because there were so many attacks from Monica Macovei, Cristian Preda who presented an image of the country that wasn’t honourable for them to present. (...) Regardless of what happens in the country, we shouldn’t take all these problems outside," said Dancila. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) #2019PresidentialElection/ Viorica Dancila: I have never taken justice by assault.Democratic Party’s (PSD) presidential candidate Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday that she never took justice by assault, but she in fact "corrected" things, when the Justice Ministers tried to intervene in the justice system. "I won’t take responsibility for this. Because you have never seen Prime Minister Dancila taking justice by assault. I have never taken justice by assault. You should address this question to President Iohannis. I never intervened in the justice system. I even corrected things when the Minister of Justice tried to intervene in the justice system. For what I believe is politics and justice should remain separated. Justice must be done by specialists, by magistrates. As long as we don’t understand this, we cannot speak of justice independence. The President too, he shouldn’t intervene in the justice system, for he must be a model when it comes to his relation with the justice system," said Dancila, when asked if she took responsibility for "PSD’s assault of justice." About her standpoint in relation to the modifications brought to the Criminal Code, Dancila said PSD is a democratic party and there is no "dictatorship" inside the PSD, meaning that the decisions are made by the statutory forum. "You shouldn’t ask me about what happened in Parliament. I am not a member of Parliament," she said. Regarding the fact that she endorsed Ordinance 13 of 2017, Dancila said that, as far as she knew, there were no legal issues related to that Ordinance. "I don’t think that an Ordinance like that would be timely now. We had a referendum saying the Government can no longer issue emergency ordinances in the justice field," added Dancila. In respect to the approaches she made as a MEP regarding ordinance 13, Dancila said she had to explain what was the situation in the country. "I was not the PM back then, I was a MEP. I had to explain what happened, because there were so many attacks from Monica Macovei, Cristian Preda who presented an image of the country that wasn’t honourable for them to present. (...) Regardless of what happens in the country, we shouldn’t take all these problems outside," said Dancila. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ForMin Aurescu tells French counterpart Romania not thinking NATO in crisis Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu held a bilateral meeting with the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian at the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels on Wednesday. The two officials discussed the impact of French President Macron's recent (...)



Leader of Romania's third biggest parliamentary party Dan Barna stays despite election defeat Dan Barna, the leader of Save Romania Union (USR), the third biggest party in the Parliament, was re-elected as head of the political group despite a serious defeat in the first round of presidential elections.



EC urges Romanian Government to act and limit public spending in electoral year 2020 The European Commission asks Romania's Liberal (PNL) government on Wednesday to adopt measures in order to limit public spending in 2020, a year which will see both local and general elections.



US diplomat forced off stage by Turkish consul in Romanian city of Constanta The deputy of the US Ambassador to Romania, Abigail Rupp, was taken off stage by the Turkish consul to the SE Romanian city of Constanta as she was preparing to hold a speech on religious freedom at an event of the local Muslim community. The Embassy said the incident was (...)



ForMin Aurescu, SecState Pompeo discuss forward Black Sea NATO presence Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Wednesday met US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on the sidelines of a meeting in Brussels of NATO chief diplomats. The two senior officials reviewed the agenda of the NATO ministerial meeting and highlighted the importance of advancing (...)



PM Orban: I believe more responsibility assumption is needed at institutional, individual level in matters related to children's rights Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has conveyed on Wednesday a message on the occasion of the World Children's Day, in which he argued that "it's absolutely necessary" to have more responsibility assumption at institutional and individual level in matters related to (...)



41.5% Stake in Carbochim Sells on Bucharest Stock Exchange for RON30M A 41.5% stake in Romanian abrasives maker Carbochim Cluj-Napoca (CBC.RO) exchanged hands on the Bucharest stock market Wednesday for RON30.9 million.

