#2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila: Orban Cabinet ministers aren’t there to complain about difficult inheritance,but to find solutions



Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate in the presidential elections Viorica Dancila has stated on Tuesday that Finance Minister Florin Citu’s statements regarding the budget deficit led to the increase of the euro exchange rate, mentioning that the ministers of the Orban Cabinet are not there to complain about "the difficult inheritance", but to find solutions. "We would have closed within the deficit limit by the end of the year. These allegations, if you take a look in 2018, have been made precisely by the same people - Mr. Citu, Mr. Iohannis - who were saying back then that we don’t keep within the deficit target, that we would exceed 4 percent. And, last year, we closed at 2.96 percent. The same thing is happening now. I believe that they should find methods and find solutions in order to govern well and close within the deficit target. All these things: black hole, two budgets, harm us as a country, harm Romanians because the statements made by Mr. Citu led to the increase of the euro rate. What this thing means: increase in bills, increase in bank interests, " Dancila told a press conference held at the Palace of Parliament. She added that the ministers of the Orban Government should have another approach. "They went there as minister or prime minister, they aren’t there to complain about the difficult inheritance, they have to find solutions which Romanians expect. If they are not capable, they should let others to do this thing. Therefore, all these things aren’t in accordance with the reality. (...) Why do the ministers of the Orban Cabinet refuse to [discuss] with the ministers of the Dancila Cabinet, with the former Labour Minister of the Dancila Cabinet so that people see where the problems are? They refuse these things because they disinform and come out in the public space to hide their incompetence," Dancila also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) #2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila: Orban Cabinet ministers aren’t there to complain about difficult inheritance,but to find solutions.Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate in the presidential elections Viorica Dancila has stated on Tuesday that Finance Minister Florin Citu’s statements regarding the budget deficit led to the increase of the euro exchange rate, mentioning that the ministers of the Orban Cabinet are not there to complain about "the difficult inheritance", but to find solutions. "We would have closed within the deficit limit by the end of the year. These allegations, if you take a look in 2018, have been made precisely by the same people - Mr. Citu, Mr. Iohannis - who were saying back then that we don’t keep within the deficit target, that we would exceed 4 percent. And, last year, we closed at 2.96 percent. The same thing is happening now. I believe that they should find methods and find solutions in order to govern well and close within the deficit target. All these things: black hole, two budgets, harm us as a country, harm Romanians because the statements made by Mr. Citu led to the increase of the euro rate. What this thing means: increase in bills, increase in bank interests, " Dancila told a press conference held at the Palace of Parliament. She added that the ministers of the Orban Government should have another approach. "They went there as minister or prime minister, they aren’t there to complain about the difficult inheritance, they have to find solutions which Romanians expect. If they are not capable, they should let others to do this thing. Therefore, all these things aren’t in accordance with the reality. (...) Why do the ministers of the Orban Cabinet refuse to [discuss] with the ministers of the Dancila Cabinet, with the former Labour Minister of the Dancila Cabinet so that people see where the problems are? They refuse these things because they disinform and come out in the public space to hide their incompetence," Dancila also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ForMin Aurescu tells French counterpart Romania not thinking NATO in crisis Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu held a bilateral meeting with the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian at the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels on Wednesday. The two officials discussed the impact of French President Macron's recent (...)



Leader of Romania's third biggest parliamentary party Dan Barna stays despite election defeat Dan Barna, the leader of Save Romania Union (USR), the third biggest party in the Parliament, was re-elected as head of the political group despite a serious defeat in the first round of presidential elections.



EC urges Romanian Government to act and limit public spending in electoral year 2020 The European Commission asks Romania's Liberal (PNL) government on Wednesday to adopt measures in order to limit public spending in 2020, a year which will see both local and general elections.



US diplomat forced off stage by Turkish consul in Romanian city of Constanta The deputy of the US Ambassador to Romania, Abigail Rupp, was taken off stage by the Turkish consul to the SE Romanian city of Constanta as she was preparing to hold a speech on religious freedom at an event of the local Muslim community. The Embassy said the incident was (...)



ForMin Aurescu, SecState Pompeo discuss forward Black Sea NATO presence Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Wednesday met US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on the sidelines of a meeting in Brussels of NATO chief diplomats. The two senior officials reviewed the agenda of the NATO ministerial meeting and highlighted the importance of advancing (...)



PM Orban: I believe more responsibility assumption is needed at institutional, individual level in matters related to children's rights Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has conveyed on Wednesday a message on the occasion of the World Children's Day, in which he argued that "it's absolutely necessary" to have more responsibility assumption at institutional and individual level in matters related to (...)



41.5% Stake in Carbochim Sells on Bucharest Stock Exchange for RON30M A 41.5% stake in Romanian abrasives maker Carbochim Cluj-Napoca (CBC.RO) exchanged hands on the Bucharest stock market Wednesday for RON30.9 million.

