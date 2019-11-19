#2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila: Orban Cabinet ministers aren’t there to complain about difficult inheritance,but to find solutions
Nov 19, 2019
#2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila: Orban Cabinet ministers aren’t there to complain about difficult inheritance,but to find solutions.
Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate in the presidential elections Viorica Dancila has stated on Tuesday that Finance Minister Florin Citu’s statements regarding the budget deficit led to the increase of the euro exchange rate, mentioning that the ministers of the Orban Cabinet are not there to complain about "the difficult inheritance", but to find solutions.
"We would have closed within the deficit limit by the end of the year. These allegations, if you take a look in 2018, have been made precisely by the same people - Mr. Citu, Mr. Iohannis - who were saying back then that we don’t keep within the deficit target, that we would exceed 4 percent. And, last year, we closed at 2.96 percent. The same thing is happening now. I believe that they should find methods and find solutions in order to govern well and close within the deficit target. All these things: black hole, two budgets, harm us as a country, harm Romanians because the statements made by Mr. Citu led to the increase of the euro rate. What this thing means: increase in bills, increase in bank interests, " Dancila told a press conference held at the Palace of Parliament.
She added that the ministers of the Orban Government should have another approach. "They went there as minister or prime minister, they aren’t there to complain about the difficult inheritance, they have to find solutions which Romanians expect. If they are not capable, they should let others to do this thing. Therefore, all these things aren’t in accordance with the reality. (...) Why do the ministers of the Orban Cabinet refuse to [discuss] with the ministers of the Dancila Cabinet, with the former Labour Minister of the Dancila Cabinet so that people see where the problems are? They refuse these things because they disinform and come out in the public space to hide their incompetence," Dancila also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]