President Klaus Iohannis underscored on Tuesday, in the beginning of his meeting and debate with journalists and representatives of the civil society, hosted by the Auditorium of the Central University Library, that there were no such arranged topics prepared for the event. "There are no arranged topics. Every participant comes with his/her own input that he/she considers fair, adequate, interesting. I believe that the discussion will go at a good pace," said the President. He said the format is "uncommon," but that it should generate interesting debates. Iohannis also mentioned the debate will have two parts, with a break between them. In the beginning, he made a short presentation of his mandate as a president, specifying that he wanted to generate "common, balanced approaches, to be agreed with all institutional partners," in order to reach several important national goals, to satisfy the need for security and ensure a very good representation of Romania abroad. Iohannis said he always faced a "hostile" PSD (Social Democratic Party) in his approaches. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, Florentina Peia, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]