PSD's (Social Democratic Party) presidential candidate Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday that among her priorities if she is elected President of Romania will be having a referendum on immunity, joining Schengen, obtaining the visa waiver for the United States of America, and that the first visit she will pay abroad as head of state will be to the Republic of Moldova. "My first priority is to have a referendum on immunity. I want to do what President Klaus Iohannis promised and didn't do. A second priority would be Schengen. A third priority would be related to the visas for the United States of America. A fourth priority would be the Mechanism for Cooperation and Verification, for I believe this is an unfair approach. There shouldn't be European decisions that are applied to just two member states, this means double standard. And I want Romania to sit at the decision making table, and I don't want to see first class and second class member states. We already have in Romania first class and second class citizens, divided like this by President Klaus Iohannis," said Dancila, at a press conference held at the Palace of Parliament. She added that she wants "foreign policy based on dialogue and cooperation with as many states as possible." In what concerns domestic affairs, Dancila said she won't accept any austerity policy in Romania. The PSD leader has also said that, in case she becomes President, she will have an "institutional relation" with the Government headed by Ludovic Orban and that she will be a President who mediates, and her first visit abroad will be to the Republic of Moldova.

