2019 Gaudeamus Fair:Tempting book lovers with thousands of titles, meetings with writing industry’s personalities



Thousands of titles, meetings with writers, historians, translators, literary critics and famous journalists, book launches and autograph sessions, debates and contests are the various events the publishing houses will be treating book lovers with at the Gaudeamus Radio Romania Book Fair opening on Wednesday at the Romexpo exhibition compound and running until Sunday. Over 250 exhibitors announced their participation, displaying in 200 stands where almost 900 editorial and professional events are due to take place. Gaudeamus 2019 stands under the banner of the 30th anniversary of the historic moment of the December 1989 Romanian Revolution. Answering the invitation of the Humanitas Publishing House, French writer and journalist Thierry Wolton will be present at the fair on the occasion of the launch of his book "The Leftist Negationism" and of the second volume of his trilogy "A World History of Communism". The 31 events scheduled at the Humanitas stand will be an opportunity to meet with acclaimed writers Gabriel Liiceanu, Lucian Boia, Radu Paraschivescu, Horia-Roman Patapievici, Catalin Dorian Florescu, Ioana Parvulescu, Mircea Cartarescu, Matei Visniec, Ioan Stanomir, Radu Vancu, Vlad Zografi, Denisa Comanescu, Georgeta Filitti, Alina Pavelescu, Tania Radu, Monica Pillat, Florin Bican, Ioana Nicolaie, Adriana Bittel, Marius Chivu, T.O. Bobe, George Volceanov. The ’Curtea Veche’ publishing house goes on display at the Gaudeamus Book Fair under the slogan #timetoread, a campaign initiated together with Leo Burnett aimed at changing the perception on reading, given that statistics show that over 50 percent of adult Romanians haven’t read any book in the past year and only 4 percent read on a daily basis. The publishing house is waiting for its visitors with 25 percent discounts, many new titles and meetings with Adrian Cioroianu, Alec Balasescu, Traian Berbeceanu, Marian Godina, the VUNK band, Joseph Hadad, Diana Bulimar, Elena Butuc (LaLena.ro), Cristina and Alex Donovici. The events showcasing the latest Polirom releases will be an occasion to meet with Alina Isac Alak, Sorin Antohi, Florin Bican, Bianca Burta-Cernat, Mircea Cartarescu, Paul Cernat, Ionut Chiva, Marius Chivu, Cosmin Ciotlos, Liliana Corobca, Calin Cotoi, Mircea Daneliuc, Caius Dobrescu, Mircea Dumitru, Vasile Ernu, Bogdan Ghiu, Bedros Horasangian, Ion Bogdan Lefter, Dan Lungu, Ciprian Macesaru, Mircea Mihaies, Mariana Mihut, Bogdan Murgescu, Carmen Musat, Eugen Negrici, Dorica Nicolae, George Onofrei, Horia-Roman Patapievici, Cezar Paul-Badescu, Ioan Panzaru, Cristian Preda, Victor Rebengiuc, Costi Rogozanu, Doina Rusti, Bogdan-Alexandru Stanescu, Matei Visniec, Fatma Yilmaz. Two book launches and new editorial appearances - "Dear Cioran. The Chronicle of a Friendship" by Alina Diaconu and "The Exercise of Power - Between Fulfillment and Failure. Archeologies of Amazement in Matei Visniec’s Theatrical Work" by Elena Roata, put out by the Niculescu Publishing House - are on the bill of the Romanian Cultural Institute at the Gaudeamus Fair. The traditional prizes of the edition, the "Mircea Nedelciu" National Reading Contest, the project "Books Return Home", "A-grade Guests: Romania’s Olympic Contestants" are other traditional events in the Gaudeamus program. Organised by the Radio Romania Corporation, Gaudeamus is a cultural project supported by the Ministry of Culture. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) 2019 Gaudeamus Fair:Tempting book lovers with thousands of titles, meetings with writing industry’s personalities.Thousands of titles, meetings with writers, historians, translators, literary critics and famous journalists, book launches and autograph sessions, debates and contests are the various events the publishing houses will be treating book lovers with at the Gaudeamus Radio Romania Book Fair opening on Wednesday at the Romexpo exhibition compound and running until Sunday. Over 250 exhibitors announced their participation, displaying in 200 stands where almost 900 editorial and professional events are due to take place. Gaudeamus 2019 stands under the banner of the 30th anniversary of the historic moment of the December 1989 Romanian Revolution. Answering the invitation of the Humanitas Publishing House, French writer and journalist Thierry Wolton will be present at the fair on the occasion of the launch of his book "The Leftist Negationism" and of the second volume of his trilogy "A World History of Communism". The 31 events scheduled at the Humanitas stand will be an opportunity to meet with acclaimed writers Gabriel Liiceanu, Lucian Boia, Radu Paraschivescu, Horia-Roman Patapievici, Catalin Dorian Florescu, Ioana Parvulescu, Mircea Cartarescu, Matei Visniec, Ioan Stanomir, Radu Vancu, Vlad Zografi, Denisa Comanescu, Georgeta Filitti, Alina Pavelescu, Tania Radu, Monica Pillat, Florin Bican, Ioana Nicolaie, Adriana Bittel, Marius Chivu, T.O. Bobe, George Volceanov. The ’Curtea Veche’ publishing house goes on display at the Gaudeamus Book Fair under the slogan #timetoread, a campaign initiated together with Leo Burnett aimed at changing the perception on reading, given that statistics show that over 50 percent of adult Romanians haven’t read any book in the past year and only 4 percent read on a daily basis. The publishing house is waiting for its visitors with 25 percent discounts, many new titles and meetings with Adrian Cioroianu, Alec Balasescu, Traian Berbeceanu, Marian Godina, the VUNK band, Joseph Hadad, Diana Bulimar, Elena Butuc (LaLena.ro), Cristina and Alex Donovici. The events showcasing the latest Polirom releases will be an occasion to meet with Alina Isac Alak, Sorin Antohi, Florin Bican, Bianca Burta-Cernat, Mircea Cartarescu, Paul Cernat, Ionut Chiva, Marius Chivu, Cosmin Ciotlos, Liliana Corobca, Calin Cotoi, Mircea Daneliuc, Caius Dobrescu, Mircea Dumitru, Vasile Ernu, Bogdan Ghiu, Bedros Horasangian, Ion Bogdan Lefter, Dan Lungu, Ciprian Macesaru, Mircea Mihaies, Mariana Mihut, Bogdan Murgescu, Carmen Musat, Eugen Negrici, Dorica Nicolae, George Onofrei, Horia-Roman Patapievici, Cezar Paul-Badescu, Ioan Panzaru, Cristian Preda, Victor Rebengiuc, Costi Rogozanu, Doina Rusti, Bogdan-Alexandru Stanescu, Matei Visniec, Fatma Yilmaz. Two book launches and new editorial appearances - "Dear Cioran. The Chronicle of a Friendship" by Alina Diaconu and "The Exercise of Power - Between Fulfillment and Failure. Archeologies of Amazement in Matei Visniec’s Theatrical Work" by Elena Roata, put out by the Niculescu Publishing House - are on the bill of the Romanian Cultural Institute at the Gaudeamus Fair. The traditional prizes of the edition, the "Mircea Nedelciu" National Reading Contest, the project "Books Return Home", "A-grade Guests: Romania’s Olympic Contestants" are other traditional events in the Gaudeamus program. Organised by the Radio Romania Corporation, Gaudeamus is a cultural project supported by the Ministry of Culture. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Bank Assets Reach All-Time High of RON472.9B in Jan-Sept The value of assets in the Romanian banking system reached an all-time high of RON472.9 billion in the first nine months of 2019, 6.2% higher compared with the same period in 2018 and 4.8% higher compared with end-2018, central bank data (...)



Everseen Relocates to Iulius Town Office Compound in Timisoara Everseen, an Irish tech company specializing in artificial intelligence, has leased 1,250 square meters in the UBC 1 office building in Iulius Town Timisoara for its first headquarters in Romania.



Only Eight Hypermarkets Inaugurated in 2019 Only eight hypermarkets opened in 2019, seven Kauflands and one Carrefour. On the other hand, the other two hypermarket operators, Auchan and Cora, put investments in large stores on hold. Auchan has not invested in the format for four years now, while Cora for (...)



E.ON Opens Tree Electric Vehicle Charging Stations on Bucharest-Ploiesti Road E.ON Energie Romania, a local division of German utility group E.ON, is opening three charging stations for electrical vehicles on national road 1, linking Bucharest to Ploiesti, one of Romania's highly trafficked roads, reaching 14 charging stations in the (...)



CITR Puts Tutunul Romanesc Site up for Sale Insolvency firm Casa de Insolventa Transilvania (CITR) has put up for sale the Tutunul Romanesc (Romanian Tobacco) site, as part of the reorganization of its owner Interagro, held by businessman Ioan Niculae.



Ten Most Valuable Companies in Romania Worth EUR32.4B in 2019 The ten most valuable companies in Romania’s economy are valued at EUR32.4 billion this year, 21% more than the valuation of the top ten of 2018. The rise in value comes at a time the economy is doing well, with most of its indexes posting growth, including the private consumer spending, which (...)



Romania does not share opinions whereby NATO is in crisis Romania does not share the opinions whereby the Alliance is in crisis, Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said in the meeting of the NATO foreign affairs ministers in Brussels, on Wednesday, according to a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). "Any process of reflection (...)

