Romanian Leu Tumbles To 4.7776 Units Vs Euro



The Romanian leu on Wednesday hit a new low against the euro, losing 0.4% on the day, as the central bank average reference rate stood at 4.7776 to the European currency. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]