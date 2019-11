Best Jobs: Only One In Ten Employers Would Retain All Employees Based On Work Efficiency



Only one in ten employers would keep all employees if they were to make a selection depending on work efficiency, with Generation Z employees (1996-2012) being the least appreciated by employers, according to a Best Jobs survey. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]