Electroputere Craiova Shuts Down Production After 70 Years of Activity



Romanian power transformers producer Electroputere Craiova will be shutting down production in December after 70 years of activity, as the company has losses of millions of euros and only had one contract in 2019. Electroputere Craiova Shuts Down Production After 70 Years of Activity.Romanian power transformers producer Electroputere Craiova will be shutting down production in December after 70 years of activity, as the company has losses of millions of euros and only had one contract in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]