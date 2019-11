Radu Hanga, New President Of Bucharest Stock Exchange



Radu Hanga is the new President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the operator of the local RON175 billion worth capital market, according to ZF sources from the Shareholders General Meeting. Radu Hanga, New President Of Bucharest Stock Exchange.Radu Hanga is the new President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the operator of the local RON175 billion worth capital market, according to ZF sources from the Shareholders General Meeting. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]