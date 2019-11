TransferGo Launches In Romania Instant Money Transfer Service For All Cards Issued Locally



British money transfer company TransferGo, present locally since 2015, has announced the launch in Romania of an instant money transfer service between all cards issued in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]