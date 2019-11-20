Over 46,000 children dropping out of school annually in Romania (report)



More than 46,000 children in Romania are dropping out of school early every year, according to a "Child Rights Now" Romania report released at a news conference on Wednesday. The report is part of the global initiative "Child Rights Now!" designed to highlight worldwide progress with children’s rights 30 years after the entry into force of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. The report on Romania was prepared by the member organisations of the global initiative: the Terre des hommes Foundation of Switzerland, Save the Children Romania, SOS Children’s Villages Romania and World Vision Romania. The discrepancies in school attendance rates among various age groups, as well as much weaker results of the indicators in the case of Romany children and a high school dropout rate in general are important reasons for concern over the respect of the right to education in Romania. In primary, secondary and high school, early school dropout concerns more than 46,000 children annually. Among those who remain in the formal education system the results of education are very poor, with only about 61% of 15-year-olds gaining basic knowledge of reading and understanding a text, as well as of mathematics, which places Romania third worst among the 28 EU member states, according to the report. According to it, the rate of out-of-school school-age children is 6% in the entire population, but it reaches 22% in Roma children and 29% in children with disabilities. Children from low-income families are also at risk. The report also shows that not all schools are a safe environment for the child. As many as 30% of schools in Romania and 62% in countryside have outhouses for toilets, while 3,892 schools do not have fire permits. At least 170 schools operate in buildings classified as at very high seismic risk. Mainly in disadvantaged communities, children are exposed to the risk of sexual exploitation, human trafficking and exploitation of labour. The report says many of the abuses take place with the active involvement of parents or caregivers; a much larger number of children are regularly subjected to family violence (being subjected to corporal punishment as a form of discipline), violence in school (conflicts with other children and bullying) and online violence. Regarding family violence, there is a national survey according to which 61% of the children said they were disciplined by hitting or slapping at least once. Regarding violence in schools, a nationwide survey of secondary and high school children shows that one in three children were assaulted by another child, and one in six claimed to have been beaten by another child. The report shows that, although Romanian cities have largely reached the standards of developed countries in terms of access to running water and sewerage services, rural areas have lagged behind most in most of terms. About 68% of the entire population of Romania is connected to public water supply services, but the access rate is 97% in urban areas and only 33.5% in rural areas. In terms of wastewater management, the difference is even more pronounced. Just over half of the population was connected to such services in 2017, 88% of which in cities and just 8.2% in the countryside. In 2017, almost a third of Romania’s children lived below the national poverty line, an indicator much like the relative poverty rate, or the at-risk-of-poverty rate in EU statistics, was 32.2% in children between 0 and 18 years old, as against 23.6% nationwide, according to the report. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Over 46,000 children dropping out of school annually in Romania (report).More than 46,000 children in Romania are dropping out of school early every year, according to a "Child Rights Now" Romania report released at a news conference on Wednesday. The report is part of the global initiative "Child Rights Now!" designed to highlight worldwide progress with children’s rights 30 years after the entry into force of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. The report on Romania was prepared by the member organisations of the global initiative: the Terre des hommes Foundation of Switzerland, Save the Children Romania, SOS Children’s Villages Romania and World Vision Romania. The discrepancies in school attendance rates among various age groups, as well as much weaker results of the indicators in the case of Romany children and a high school dropout rate in general are important reasons for concern over the respect of the right to education in Romania. In primary, secondary and high school, early school dropout concerns more than 46,000 children annually. Among those who remain in the formal education system the results of education are very poor, with only about 61% of 15-year-olds gaining basic knowledge of reading and understanding a text, as well as of mathematics, which places Romania third worst among the 28 EU member states, according to the report. According to it, the rate of out-of-school school-age children is 6% in the entire population, but it reaches 22% in Roma children and 29% in children with disabilities. Children from low-income families are also at risk. The report also shows that not all schools are a safe environment for the child. As many as 30% of schools in Romania and 62% in countryside have outhouses for toilets, while 3,892 schools do not have fire permits. At least 170 schools operate in buildings classified as at very high seismic risk. Mainly in disadvantaged communities, children are exposed to the risk of sexual exploitation, human trafficking and exploitation of labour. The report says many of the abuses take place with the active involvement of parents or caregivers; a much larger number of children are regularly subjected to family violence (being subjected to corporal punishment as a form of discipline), violence in school (conflicts with other children and bullying) and online violence. Regarding family violence, there is a national survey according to which 61% of the children said they were disciplined by hitting or slapping at least once. Regarding violence in schools, a nationwide survey of secondary and high school children shows that one in three children were assaulted by another child, and one in six claimed to have been beaten by another child. The report shows that, although Romanian cities have largely reached the standards of developed countries in terms of access to running water and sewerage services, rural areas have lagged behind most in most of terms. About 68% of the entire population of Romania is connected to public water supply services, but the access rate is 97% in urban areas and only 33.5% in rural areas. In terms of wastewater management, the difference is even more pronounced. Just over half of the population was connected to such services in 2017, 88% of which in cities and just 8.2% in the countryside. In 2017, almost a third of Romania’s children lived below the national poverty line, an indicator much like the relative poverty rate, or the at-risk-of-poverty rate in EU statistics, was 32.2% in children between 0 and 18 years old, as against 23.6% nationwide, according to the report. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Bank Assets Reach All-Time High of RON472.9B in Jan-Sept The value of assets in the Romanian banking system reached an all-time high of RON472.9 billion in the first nine months of 2019, 6.2% higher compared with the same period in 2018 and 4.8% higher compared with end-2018, central bank data (...)



Everseen Relocates to Iulius Town Office Compound in Timisoara Everseen, an Irish tech company specializing in artificial intelligence, has leased 1,250 square meters in the UBC 1 office building in Iulius Town Timisoara for its first headquarters in Romania.



Only Eight Hypermarkets Inaugurated in 2019 Only eight hypermarkets opened in 2019, seven Kauflands and one Carrefour. On the other hand, the other two hypermarket operators, Auchan and Cora, put investments in large stores on hold. Auchan has not invested in the format for four years now, while Cora for (...)



E.ON Opens Tree Electric Vehicle Charging Stations on Bucharest-Ploiesti Road E.ON Energie Romania, a local division of German utility group E.ON, is opening three charging stations for electrical vehicles on national road 1, linking Bucharest to Ploiesti, one of Romania's highly trafficked roads, reaching 14 charging stations in the (...)



CITR Puts Tutunul Romanesc Site up for Sale Insolvency firm Casa de Insolventa Transilvania (CITR) has put up for sale the Tutunul Romanesc (Romanian Tobacco) site, as part of the reorganization of its owner Interagro, held by businessman Ioan Niculae.



Ten Most Valuable Companies in Romania Worth EUR32.4B in 2019 The ten most valuable companies in Romania’s economy are valued at EUR32.4 billion this year, 21% more than the valuation of the top ten of 2018. The rise in value comes at a time the economy is doing well, with most of its indexes posting growth, including the private consumer spending, which (...)



Romania does not share opinions whereby NATO is in crisis Romania does not share the opinions whereby the Alliance is in crisis, Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said in the meeting of the NATO foreign affairs ministers in Brussels, on Wednesday, according to a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). "Any process of reflection (...)

