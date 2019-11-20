Over 14,000 people visit autumn edition of Romanian Tourism Fair



Over 14,000 people visited Romanian Tourism Fair, the autumn edition, between 14 and 17 November, where a number of 236 companies from 17 countries presented their offer, the organisers have announced on Wednesday. According to Romexpo, this year, the fair had a 21 percent internationalisation rate, with representatives of the participating countries (Albania, Austria, Bulgaria, France, Greece, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, the UK, the Republic of Moldova, Palestine, Romania, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Ukraine) providing the visitors both unique possibilities to spend their holidays in the farthest corners of the world and the opportunity to watch traditions and customs specific to various cultures. At the same time, the visitors were able to study the offers for tourist areas in Romania, presented by the County Councils of Arad, Arges, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Brasov, Constanta, Dambovita, Gorj, Hunedoara, Maramures, Mures, Neamt, Suceava and Valcea. Furthermore, the Romanian Tourism Fair wanted to stimulate incoming and domestic tourism, and representatives of the cities of Baile Felix, Botosani, Brasov, Constanta, Dorohoi, Mangalia, Piatra Neamt, Pitesti, Suceava, Targu-Jiu and Techirghiol, as well as of the communes of Dobrosloveni, Molivisu, Tupilati and Turia completed the travel offer with local attractions more or less known to the public. On the other hand, very sought in the autumn edition of the fair were Christmas 2019 and New Year 2020 offers, both in the country and in Europe. Thus, there were offers for Austria, Switzerland and Bulgaria, alongside early-booking promotions for Easter 2020, as well as summer destinations such as Greece, Turkey, Spain, Bulgaria and the Romanian seaside, offers for medical and wellness tourism, as well as for religious tourism. The exotic destinations were also included in the exhibitors’ offer: Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Maldives, Dominican Republic, Bali, Seychelles and Zanzibar. Throughout the four days of the event, seminars and conferences were also organised, which had been prepared by the exhibiting companies and partner associations. Romexpo announced that it was already preparing the spring edition of the Romanian Tourism Fair, scheduled to take place between 20 and 23 February, in B1 and B2 Pavilions of the Exhibition Centre. The Fair will unfold simultaneously with Romhotel - the international exhibition for equipment, furniture and supplies for hotels and restaurants. The Romanian Tourism Fair is biannually organised by Romexpo, together with the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Romania, in strategic partnership with the National Association of Travel Agencies of Romania (ANAT) and with the Romanian Spa Tourism Employers’ Organization (OPTBR), the Romanian Tourism Employers’ Federation (FPTR) and the National Association of Rural, Ecological and Cultural Tourism (ANTREC). AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Over 14,000 people visit autumn edition of Romanian Tourism Fair.Over 14,000 people visited Romanian Tourism Fair, the autumn edition, between 14 and 17 November, where a number of 236 companies from 17 countries presented their offer, the organisers have announced on Wednesday. According to Romexpo, this year, the fair had a 21 percent internationalisation rate, with representatives of the participating countries (Albania, Austria, Bulgaria, France, Greece, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, the UK, the Republic of Moldova, Palestine, Romania, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Ukraine) providing the visitors both unique possibilities to spend their holidays in the farthest corners of the world and the opportunity to watch traditions and customs specific to various cultures. At the same time, the visitors were able to study the offers for tourist areas in Romania, presented by the County Councils of Arad, Arges, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Brasov, Constanta, Dambovita, Gorj, Hunedoara, Maramures, Mures, Neamt, Suceava and Valcea. Furthermore, the Romanian Tourism Fair wanted to stimulate incoming and domestic tourism, and representatives of the cities of Baile Felix, Botosani, Brasov, Constanta, Dorohoi, Mangalia, Piatra Neamt, Pitesti, Suceava, Targu-Jiu and Techirghiol, as well as of the communes of Dobrosloveni, Molivisu, Tupilati and Turia completed the travel offer with local attractions more or less known to the public. On the other hand, very sought in the autumn edition of the fair were Christmas 2019 and New Year 2020 offers, both in the country and in Europe. Thus, there were offers for Austria, Switzerland and Bulgaria, alongside early-booking promotions for Easter 2020, as well as summer destinations such as Greece, Turkey, Spain, Bulgaria and the Romanian seaside, offers for medical and wellness tourism, as well as for religious tourism. The exotic destinations were also included in the exhibitors’ offer: Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Maldives, Dominican Republic, Bali, Seychelles and Zanzibar. Throughout the four days of the event, seminars and conferences were also organised, which had been prepared by the exhibiting companies and partner associations. Romexpo announced that it was already preparing the spring edition of the Romanian Tourism Fair, scheduled to take place between 20 and 23 February, in B1 and B2 Pavilions of the Exhibition Centre. The Fair will unfold simultaneously with Romhotel - the international exhibition for equipment, furniture and supplies for hotels and restaurants. The Romanian Tourism Fair is biannually organised by Romexpo, together with the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Romania, in strategic partnership with the National Association of Travel Agencies of Romania (ANAT) and with the Romanian Spa Tourism Employers’ Organization (OPTBR), the Romanian Tourism Employers’ Federation (FPTR) and the National Association of Rural, Ecological and Cultural Tourism (ANTREC). AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Bank Assets Reach All-Time High of RON472.9B in Jan-Sept The value of assets in the Romanian banking system reached an all-time high of RON472.9 billion in the first nine months of 2019, 6.2% higher compared with the same period in 2018 and 4.8% higher compared with end-2018, central bank data (...)



Everseen Relocates to Iulius Town Office Compound in Timisoara Everseen, an Irish tech company specializing in artificial intelligence, has leased 1,250 square meters in the UBC 1 office building in Iulius Town Timisoara for its first headquarters in Romania.



Only Eight Hypermarkets Inaugurated in 2019 Only eight hypermarkets opened in 2019, seven Kauflands and one Carrefour. On the other hand, the other two hypermarket operators, Auchan and Cora, put investments in large stores on hold. Auchan has not invested in the format for four years now, while Cora for (...)



E.ON Opens Tree Electric Vehicle Charging Stations on Bucharest-Ploiesti Road E.ON Energie Romania, a local division of German utility group E.ON, is opening three charging stations for electrical vehicles on national road 1, linking Bucharest to Ploiesti, one of Romania's highly trafficked roads, reaching 14 charging stations in the (...)



CITR Puts Tutunul Romanesc Site up for Sale Insolvency firm Casa de Insolventa Transilvania (CITR) has put up for sale the Tutunul Romanesc (Romanian Tobacco) site, as part of the reorganization of its owner Interagro, held by businessman Ioan Niculae.



Ten Most Valuable Companies in Romania Worth EUR32.4B in 2019 The ten most valuable companies in Romania’s economy are valued at EUR32.4 billion this year, 21% more than the valuation of the top ten of 2018. The rise in value comes at a time the economy is doing well, with most of its indexes posting growth, including the private consumer spending, which (...)



Romania does not share opinions whereby NATO is in crisis Romania does not share the opinions whereby the Alliance is in crisis, Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said in the meeting of the NATO foreign affairs ministers in Brussels, on Wednesday, according to a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). "Any process of reflection (...)

