AEP: The total number of voters on permanent electoral lists is 18,217,411
Nov 20, 2019
The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informs that the Electoral Register has been updated both through data imports from the Directorate for Persons’ Record and Data Base Administration and from the Passports Directorate General, as well as through persons cross-offs conducted within mayoralties.
After completing all updates, the situation of the number of voters valid for the presidential elections of 24 November is the following:
- the total number of electors enrolled on the permanent electoral lists is 18,217,411 citizens;
- the total number of disenfranchised electors is 19,186 citizens;
- the total number of Romanian citizens with the domicile abroad registered as enfranchised in this ballot is 715,064 persons;
- the total number of Romanian electors abroad who opted for the correspondence voting by registering on the www.votstrainatate.ro website is 35,917 citizens;
- the total number of Romanian electors abroad who opted for the voting at the polling station by registering on www.votstrainatate.ro website is 33,802 citizens.
AEP points out that voters who have their domicile in Romania and have chosen to vote abroad, both for the correspondence voting and for the voting in a polling station, accounting for 63,362 citizens, have been radiated from the permanent electoral lists of Romania for this ballot. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)
