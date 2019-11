41.5% Stake in Carbochim Sells on Bucharest Stock Exchange for RON30M



A 41.5% stake in Romanian abrasives maker Carbochim Cluj-Napoca (CBC.RO) exchanged hands on the Bucharest stock market Wednesday for RON30.9 million.