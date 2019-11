Savillis: Property Investment in Romania Hits EUR480M in Jan-Sept



Property investments in Central and Eastern Europe topped EUR8 billion in the first nine months of 2019 and Romania accounts for 6% of the total, or EUR480 million, according to a research report by Savillis. Savillis: Property Investment in Romania Hits EUR480M in Jan-Sept.Property investments in Central and Eastern Europe topped EUR8 billion in the first nine months of 2019 and Romania accounts for 6% of the total, or EUR480 million, according to a research report by Savillis. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]