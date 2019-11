Largest Companies on Bucharest Stock Exchange See Revenue Up 13% in Jan-Sept



First tier companies on the Bucharest Stock Exchange ended the first nine months of 2019 with 47 billion lei (EUR10 billion) revenue, up 12.7% on the year-ago period, while the total net profit rose by 15.4% to RON9.8 billion. Largest Companies on Bucharest Stock Exchange See Revenue Up 13% in Jan-Sept.First tier companies on the Bucharest Stock Exchange ended the first nine months of 2019 with 47 billion lei (EUR10 billion) revenue, up 12.7% on the year-ago period, while the total net profit rose by 15.4% to RON9.8 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]