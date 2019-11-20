PM Orban: I believe more responsibility assumption is needed at institutional, individual level in matters related to children’s rights



Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has conveyed on Wednesday a message on the occasion of the World Children’s Day, in which he argued that "it’s absolutely necessary" to have more responsibility assumption at institutional and individual level in matters related to citizens’ life and rights, including children. "As a parent and Prime Minister, I believe that it is absolutely necessary to have more responsibility assumption at institutional and individual level in matters related to the citizens’ life and rights, including children - in a word: a truly functional state, with institutions capable to enforce law, to punish and, especially, to prevent abuses of any kind against children, negligence which ends innocent lives, to take measures which can reduce the unwanted high rate of infant mortality, school dropout, poverty risk and social exclusion among children. The emphasis which the Government will place on making administration efficient and on economic development can ensure children the future which every parent wants for them," Orban stated. He brought to mind that Romania was among the first states to ratify the Convention on the children’s rights, adopted 30 years ago by the General Assembly of the United Nations. "When talking about children and teenagers, we all agree that we have to treat them with respect and that we owe it to them to provide the best conditions so they can grow up beautifully, in decent living conditions, have nondiscriminatory access to healthcare and education, benefit from special protection against some dangers which they can be exposed to and which they cannot handle. A society in which children are healthy, educated and happy has real prospects to develop in the future," the Prime Minister underscored. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) PM Orban: I believe more responsibility assumption is needed at institutional, individual level in matters related to children’s rights.Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has conveyed on Wednesday a message on the occasion of the World Children’s Day, in which he argued that "it’s absolutely necessary" to have more responsibility assumption at institutional and individual level in matters related to citizens’ life and rights, including children. "As a parent and Prime Minister, I believe that it is absolutely necessary to have more responsibility assumption at institutional and individual level in matters related to the citizens’ life and rights, including children - in a word: a truly functional state, with institutions capable to enforce law, to punish and, especially, to prevent abuses of any kind against children, negligence which ends innocent lives, to take measures which can reduce the unwanted high rate of infant mortality, school dropout, poverty risk and social exclusion among children. The emphasis which the Government will place on making administration efficient and on economic development can ensure children the future which every parent wants for them," Orban stated. He brought to mind that Romania was among the first states to ratify the Convention on the children’s rights, adopted 30 years ago by the General Assembly of the United Nations. "When talking about children and teenagers, we all agree that we have to treat them with respect and that we owe it to them to provide the best conditions so they can grow up beautifully, in decent living conditions, have nondiscriminatory access to healthcare and education, benefit from special protection against some dangers which they can be exposed to and which they cannot handle. A society in which children are healthy, educated and happy has real prospects to develop in the future," the Prime Minister underscored. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Bank Assets Reach All-Time High of RON472.9B in Jan-Sept The value of assets in the Romanian banking system reached an all-time high of RON472.9 billion in the first nine months of 2019, 6.2% higher compared with the same period in 2018 and 4.8% higher compared with end-2018, central bank data (...)



Everseen Relocates to Iulius Town Office Compound in Timisoara Everseen, an Irish tech company specializing in artificial intelligence, has leased 1,250 square meters in the UBC 1 office building in Iulius Town Timisoara for its first headquarters in Romania.



Only Eight Hypermarkets Inaugurated in 2019 Only eight hypermarkets opened in 2019, seven Kauflands and one Carrefour. On the other hand, the other two hypermarket operators, Auchan and Cora, put investments in large stores on hold. Auchan has not invested in the format for four years now, while Cora for (...)



E.ON Opens Tree Electric Vehicle Charging Stations on Bucharest-Ploiesti Road E.ON Energie Romania, a local division of German utility group E.ON, is opening three charging stations for electrical vehicles on national road 1, linking Bucharest to Ploiesti, one of Romania's highly trafficked roads, reaching 14 charging stations in the (...)



CITR Puts Tutunul Romanesc Site up for Sale Insolvency firm Casa de Insolventa Transilvania (CITR) has put up for sale the Tutunul Romanesc (Romanian Tobacco) site, as part of the reorganization of its owner Interagro, held by businessman Ioan Niculae.



Ten Most Valuable Companies in Romania Worth EUR32.4B in 2019 The ten most valuable companies in Romania’s economy are valued at EUR32.4 billion this year, 21% more than the valuation of the top ten of 2018. The rise in value comes at a time the economy is doing well, with most of its indexes posting growth, including the private consumer spending, which (...)



Romania does not share opinions whereby NATO is in crisis Romania does not share the opinions whereby the Alliance is in crisis, Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said in the meeting of the NATO foreign affairs ministers in Brussels, on Wednesday, according to a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). "Any process of reflection (...)

