PM Orban: I believe more responsibility assumption is needed at institutional, individual level in matters related to children’s rights
Nov 20, 2019
PM Orban: I believe more responsibility assumption is needed at institutional, individual level in matters related to children’s rights.
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has conveyed on Wednesday a message on the occasion of the World Children’s Day, in which he argued that "it’s absolutely necessary" to have more responsibility assumption at institutional and individual level in matters related to citizens’ life and rights, including children.
"As a parent and Prime Minister, I believe that it is absolutely necessary to have more responsibility assumption at institutional and individual level in matters related to the citizens’ life and rights, including children - in a word: a truly functional state, with institutions capable to enforce law, to punish and, especially, to prevent abuses of any kind against children, negligence which ends innocent lives, to take measures which can reduce the unwanted high rate of infant mortality, school dropout, poverty risk and social exclusion among children. The emphasis which the Government will place on making administration efficient and on economic development can ensure children the future which every parent wants for them," Orban stated.
He brought to mind that Romania was among the first states to ratify the Convention on the children’s rights, adopted 30 years ago by the General Assembly of the United Nations.
"When talking about children and teenagers, we all agree that we have to treat them with respect and that we owe it to them to provide the best conditions so they can grow up beautifully, in decent living conditions, have nondiscriminatory access to healthcare and education, benefit from special protection against some dangers which they can be exposed to and which they cannot handle. A society in which children are healthy, educated and happy has real prospects to develop in the future," the Prime Minister underscored. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]