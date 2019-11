Leader of Romania's third biggest parliamentary party Dan Barna stays despite election defeat



Dan Barna, the leader of Save Romania Union (USR), the third biggest party in the Parliament, was re-elected as head of the political group despite a serious defeat in the first round of presidential elections. Leader of Romania's third biggest parliamentary party Dan Barna stays despite election defeat.Dan Barna, the leader of Save Romania Union (USR), the third biggest party in the Parliament, was re-elected as head of the political group despite a serious defeat in the first round of presidential elections. [Read the article in HotNews]