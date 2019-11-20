ForMin Aurescu underscores importance of strengthening cooperation between Romania and Poland in security



The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had a meeting on Wednesday with his Polish counterpart, Jacek Czaputowicz, on the sidelines of the meeting in Brussels of the foreign affairs ministers from the NATO member states, on which occasion he highlighted the importance of further strengthening cooperation between Romania and Poland in the security area, under the B9 format and Romania-Poland-Turkey trilateral format, under the Three Seas Initiative. The two officials highlighted the amplitude and complexity of the relations between Romania and Poland, confirmed including by the multitude of contacts at all levels, reads a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). MAE showed that, in the context in which the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Poland celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, Minister Bogdan Aurescu pleaded for the capitalization, at a higher level, of the bilateral cooperation opportunities between the two states, starting from their traditional friendship, but also from the two countries' similar visions in multiple files of current interest at regional and European level, with an emphasis on the Eastern vicinity and the security aspects on the Eastern Flank of NATO. The two ministers also discussed regional cooperation, with an emphasis on the current situation in Ukraine. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu: EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia)

