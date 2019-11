​US Senate confirms Adrian Zuckerman as Ambassador to Romania



The US Senate voted on Wednesday to name lawyer Adrian Zuckerman as Ambassador of the United States to Romania, news agency Mediafax reports, quoting The Washington Post. The vote was 65-30.