CITR Puts Tutunul Romanesc Site up for Sale



Insolvency firm Casa de Insolventa Transilvania (CITR) has put up for sale the Tutunul Romanesc (Romanian Tobacco) site, as part of the reorganization of its owner Interagro, held by businessman Ioan Niculae. CITR Puts Tutunul Romanesc Site up for Sale.Insolvency firm Casa de Insolventa Transilvania (CITR) has put up for sale the Tutunul Romanesc (Romanian Tobacco) site, as part of the reorganization of its owner Interagro, held by businessman Ioan Niculae. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]