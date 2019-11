Ten Most Valuable Companies in Romania Worth EUR32.4B in 2019



The ten most valuable companies in Romania's economy are valued at EUR32.4 billion this year, 21% more than the valuation of the top ten of 2018. The rise in value comes at a time the economy is doing well, with most of its indexes posting growth, including the private consumer spending, which (...)